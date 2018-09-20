For Nigeria, wen dem dey tok technology mata dem dey call three places - Lagos, Abuja and sometimes, Port Harcourt.

But as tins be so, oda states for di kontri no wan cari last; like Ogun State.

Di goment don dey invest moni for di technology sector make young pipo dey arrange new new ansa to different problems and dis na why dem start di Ogun State Summit.

Di event wey don turn two years dey try bring sometin fresh to di sector.

Olaniyi Ayoola, di team lead for Tech Challenge Ogun say e no make brain say di state wit di highest number of tertiary institutions no dey smell anytin for di tech sector.

Video producers: Abdulmalik Fahd and Gift Ufuoma