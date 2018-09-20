Ogun Tech Summit 2018
Dem no support media player for your device

Tech Summit 2018: Ogun State want make dem begin mention dia name for technology mata

  • 20 September 2018

For Nigeria, wen dem dey tok technology mata dem dey call three places - Lagos, Abuja and sometimes, Port Harcourt.

But as tins be so, oda states for di kontri no wan cari last; like Ogun State.

Di goment don dey invest moni for di technology sector make young pipo dey arrange new new ansa to different problems and dis na why dem start di Ogun State Summit.

Di event wey don turn two years dey try bring sometin fresh to di sector.

Olaniyi Ayoola, di team lead for Tech Challenge Ogun say e no make brain say di state wit di highest number of tertiary institutions no dey smell anytin for di tech sector.

Video producers: Abdulmalik Fahd and Gift Ufuoma

Topics Wey Dem Resemble