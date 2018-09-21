Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say we recover $470 million

Nigeria Police say dem don recover $470.5 million wey wuruwuru pipo for di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) bin hide for inside banks for di kontri.

Na during nationwide police operation to recover moni goment officials don tiff, dem discover $470.5 million wey pipo for NNPC Liquefied Natural Gas branch bin keep inside commercial banks instead of di Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Wen President Muhammadu Buhari gbab power for 2015, im order goment ministries, departments and agencies make dem dey keep goment moni for inside TSA alone.

Oga Buhari plan be say, dis action go reduce wayo for goment.

Tok tok pesin for Nigeria Police, Jimoh Moshood tok say, "we don recover $470,519,889.10 wey belong to NNPC Brass/LNG Investment wey dem hide for some commercial bank dem afta order come from goment on TSA"

Oga Moshood say dem recover di money after specialist police unit torchlight di mata but im no tok wen e happun.

As tins be, NNPC neva tok anytin ontop di mata.

Nigeria na number one oil producer for Africa and one of di biggest economy for di continent.