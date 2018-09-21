Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kanye also tell Drake say make im no eva mention Kim Kardashian for any song

American musician and presenter Nick Cannon don tell hip hop artist Kanye West make im face front on top Cannon personal business.

Na Kanye West first vex afta tori pipo bin cari claim say rapper Drake and Cannon bin dey 'friend' Kanye wife, Kim Kardashian before before.

Kanye charge sotay im cari video put for Instagram wia im tell Cannon make im "no mention im wife name" for interview again.

Afta Cannon land for Houston, Texas wia im dey do tour, im release Instagram video for wia im tell Kanye say even though im respect am, make e no tell am wetin im go tok.

Di forma America Got Talent judge also share video wia im invite Kanye to come im show, Wild 'n Out make dem discuss di mata.