Image example Cham Formoukum

As crisis for Northwest and Southwest di reach level weh chop go become problem as pipo no di go farm, Food Supply Economist Cham Formoukum di teach woman dem how for chop no troway any tin and reduce afta harvest loss.

Food Supply Economists, coordinator for 'Action for Food', say as with de crisis for Anglophone regions e fain make woman dem reduce food waste, afta harvest loss, and also make deh farm with manure from dia kitchen.

Cameroon di produce plenti but de chop no di reach final consumer e table. World Bank say 1/3 of chop weh deh work for Africa no di reach final consumer.

USAID food and Agricultural organisation say 4 billion bi invested for chop every year.

"We di try for tok say even if we no increase yield, de wan weh e holdam make we try for chop well make we no waste chop", Cham tok.

Action for Food di organise training for afta harvest loss, for plenti chop dem, example na, tomatoes.

"De taim weh you harvest tomatoes di determine how long de tomato go stay, for morning water go dey on-top and e go spoil quick but evening na de best taim for harvest and de number for tomato weh e go spoil go reduce, Formoukum di teach woman dem.

Na Cham go teach Cameroon refugees for Benue State say deh fit make small gardens for dia back side, plant pepper, tomatoes vegetables and once deh get soup, deh go start fain fufu and e go reduce hunger.

Also e don ginger and di mentor about 50 youths say for chop chop from the first stage to the last chain no troway any part.

Formoukum weh e get Masters for Food Supply Economics for World Bank Centre for Food Technology and Research for Nigeria di go learn 'agriculture and development' for kam back teach e community.

Dis young man weh e di write bible on how for extend life for chop dem, dey among de 11 young pipo weh deh di change dia communities weh British High Commission award Chevening Scholarship dis year.