Image copyright AFP Image example E dey normal for Tanzania make woman born up to five pikin for her life

Tanzania goment don order one America NGO to stop to dey promote family planning inside di kontri media "wit immediate effect".

According to tori pipo, Mpoki Ulisubisya wey be top oga for di kontri health ministry tell FHI 360 to begin follow di order sharperly.

Ulisubisya tok for letter wey im send go di NGO say, "I dey ask una to stop to dey do any family planning promo for media sharperly until further notice".

Dis dey happun afta Tanzania President John Magufuli bin tok for 9 September say make women stop to dey use melecine wey go make dem no get belle sake of say Tanzania need more pipo.

Opposition lawmaker Cecil Mwambe rubbish wetin presido yan wen im tok say oga Magufuli tok no follow for dia kontri health law.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tanzania Preisdent John Magufuli

No be today Presido Magufuli don cari misyan wey dey give pipo headache and confuse odas.

For 2016, afta di kontri tear rubber for free primary and secondary education, Magufuli say, "Women fit troway dia contraceptives now. Education don dey free."

Tanzania get population of around 53 million pipo and 49% of dem no dey see up to $2 to use chop.

E normal make woman for Tanzania get more than five pikin dem, and dis don make am dey among di highest rate for world.