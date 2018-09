Image copyright Forbes Image example Silas Adekunle

If you don dey follow wetin dey trend for social media for di past few days, den you for don hia say one Nigerian don become di world highest paid robotics engineer.

Yesso, 26-year-old Silas Adekunle gist don go viral like wild fire, say afta im sign deal wit Apple e come rich wella.

Di guy hustle na Reach Robotics wey im follow start.

And na so plenti tori pipo cari di gist up and down say Adekunle don become rich engineer.

As per naija no dey cari last, na im evribodi dey hail di British-Nigerian say na homeboy and im hustle dey sweet pipo.

Image copyright Forbes Image example According to Forbes magazine, investors don put $10 million into Reach Robotics

But wen BBC News Pidgin send email go im company, Reach Robotics, di press team say "di gist wey dey circulate for Nigeria news website no correct in some ways. For example, MekaMon (wey Reach Robotics dey make) don dey for Apple for up to one year since November 2017 - so dat one no be news)."

"We no even sure how di statement say Silas na di highest paid robotics engineer for di world even happun - e sweet o, but e no dey correct!" Na wetin me tok.

Dem add say di MekaMon no dey even sell for Nigeria.

MekaMon di robot wey im company make na di world first game robot, wey get di special ability to customise di robot to do some personal tins.