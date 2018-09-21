NNPC oil pipeline burst for Zamfara State, oil begin flow comot

Image copyright Lawal Shehu

One oil pipeline wey belong to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) subsidiary don burst for Zamfara State, northern Nigeria.

Oil begin flow comot like water from di pipeline for Gasau area and according to report wey we dey hear, pipo cari jerrycan to try draw some comot for ground.

Tori be say na Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) wey be part of NNPC get am get di pipeline but BBC News Pidgin no fit confam dis for now.

E no dey clear weda na pipo go vandalize di pipeline or na anoda tin cause am to burst.

