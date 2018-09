Image copyright Alphonse Poungoue Image example Di presidential election for Cameroon go happun next month

Douala shake sotei pipo go social media for react afta one of de young presidential candidate Cabral Libii pull crowd for Douala.

Na so pipo komot for see, as dis candidate weh na pipo contribute moni for pay helep FCFA 30million, moni wen na one of de conditions for become candidate.

Kontri pipo di compare de crowd for e meeting for de wan weh Social Democratic Front SDF, party chairman Ni john Fru Ndi pull SDF gada for 1992 elections.

Some pipo check say pipo gada for de campaign for seka say na Saturday and pikin dem dey house for go feed dia eyes.

Anoda candidate, Garga Aji di tour Yaoundé but e campaign no hot laik odas and e no show for social media.

Image copyright Clarence Yongo

Serge Espoire Matomba weh e start campaign bring e own new bus for start campaign.

No man nova hear any ting from Adamou Ndam Njoya one of de candidates dem.