Di 3498 wey fit be di 'most important pipo' for Osun State right now

Osun State for south west Nigeria go do rerun of dia govnorship election on Thursday 24 September.

Dem bin first do di election for Saturday 22 September, but dem no fit find winner as di Independent National Electoral Commission say di election dey inconclusive.

INEC give reason why dem tok dat onr ontop dia twitter handle:

So who go contest for di rerun election?

Na all di candidates wey bin contest for di govnorship election on Saturday 22 September go contest for di rerun on Thursday 27 September. Dat one mean say no be just di People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke or dat of di All Progressives Congress (APC) Gboyega Oyetola wey bin finish as number one and two go contest di election. E pass 40 candidates wey contest to be govnor of di state.

Na for di whole of Osun State di election go happun?

Di ansa na no. No be everi bodi wey bin vote on Saturday 22 September go vote for di rerun. INEC say na only those places wey dem announce say dem cancel vote, di election go happun for. By wetin INEC release, pipo wey register to fit vote on Thursday na 3,498 dem be for seven polling units inside 4 local goment areas. E no mean say all of dem must come out to vote on dat day, dis na only number of pipo wey dey registered.

Wetin go happun next?

Wen dem do di election finish on Thursday, dem go add di new result to wetin each candidate bin get before.

Wen dem add evri evri, di pesin wey im result big pass na im dem go declare winner of di election.