Air pollution fit kill more pipo for Ghana - WHO

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Accra na one of di captials wey busy pass for West Africa

World Health Organisation (WHO) don warn say air pollution fit begin kill more pipo for Ghana as population and moto-car dey increase for di kontri.

Na Gordon Danku wey be di International Programs Officer for WHO tell Citi News for interview say na rise in population dey cause air pollution. Danku say di air pollution for Accra worse pass di air for oda towns like di Upper West Region.

"Di kain pollution wey dey happun for Accra no be di same as e be for Dodowa wey mean say population na di direct cause of di amount of pollution wey we dey see. Accra na more of commercial area," e tok.

Danku say moto-car na one of di main tins wey dey cause air pollution for Accra as dem dey move dey enta, dey comot di city.

WHO show say air pollution dey kill 28,000 pipo evri year for Ghana.

Anoda tin wey dey cause air pollution for Ghana na smoke from waste wey pipo dey like burn anyhow for open.

Air pollution fit cause plenti diseases from breathing wahala to heart problem and even cancer. E dey common to see pikin dem wey dey areas with serious air pollution dey suffer from asthma and pneumonia.