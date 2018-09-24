Nigerian Traders protest go ECOWAS to make Ghana open back dia shops

Image copyright @nantsng_ Image example National Association of Nigerian Traders say dem no dey fit drink water drop cup for Ghana

National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) carry 'we no go gree waka' go ECOWAS secretariat wey dey for Abuja, Nigeria to complain about di way wey Ghana dey close shops wey belong to Nigerians inside dia kontri.

Di President of NANTS, Barrister Ken Ukaoha, tell BBC Pidgin say dia association also carri go Ghana High commission for Abuja to submit dia protest letter.

According to local report, Bar Ukaoha say wetin dey happun for Ghana don bad well-well sotey dia parliament recently pass law wey go make di business environment hard for foreign investors.

E say since Ghana dey among ECOWAS law wey concern free movement of goods and services, e go dey good make ECOWAS draw ear give Ghana goment.

Di 'we no gree waka' cause serious hold up along Asokoro area for Abuja today as di protesters march through di streets of Yakubu Gowon way inside Asokoro.

Dem carry placards wey dem for write different tins wey dem want like; "Nigerian trader for Kumasi don commit suicide out of frustration", "ECOWAS, we no go gree for wetin dey happen to Nigerians for Ghana", "Ghana wants AFCTA secretariat but dey deal wit African traders" and odas.

How dis palava take start?

No be today we don hear of kwanta wey Nigeria pipo and Ghana pipo dey get for Ghana but mata enta anoda level for August 2018, wen tori comot say Ghana authorities bin arrest and detain 37 Nigerian traders wey dey work for Ghana and also lock ten shops for Kwame Nkrumah Circle afta one inspection.

Secretary-General of di Nigerian Union of Traders Association of Ghana, Comrade Everistus Nwankwo, react say Ghana goment no even give dem notice before dem land, and im ask why e be say dem no enter shops wey belong to Senegalese or Togolese, say na "Nigerians dem come target".