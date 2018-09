Buhari don release N22 billion to Nigeria Airways workers afta 15 years

Image copyright Aero Icarus

15 years afta, President Muhammadu Buhari don approve di immediate release of N22 billion, as settlement money and pensions for di ex-workers of Nigeria Airways Limited wey dem close down.

For September 2017, di Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, announce say afta dia Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting - wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo head for di Presidential Villa - Muhammadu Buhari goment don agree to settle former workers of Nigeria Airways.

Now, Oga Buhari don release N22.68 billion wey bi 50% of di N45.3 billion wey goment bin approve, although na N78 billion Nigeria Airways workers bin originally ask goment for.

For 2005, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo goment discharge Nigeria Airways, wey be national carrier for Nigeria but workers wey di tin affect no get di settlement wey dem suppose get.

Image copyright Ardfern Image example Nigeria Airways na di national carrier for Nigeria before-before

Plenti tori comot of di kain sufferhead wey former workers and those wey don retire suffer because dem dey wait settlement from goment wey no come.

Nigerian Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed tok for social media say no good goment suppose sidon dey look as many ex-workers dey of di kontri national airline dey suffer.

Oga Buhari also release N20 billion in response to Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) request for money to take upgrade public universities dem.