Osun election: Omisore say wetin mata pass na progress of Osun State

Image example Omisore bin dey PDP before im comot go SDP

Di candidate of di Social Democratic Party for di Osun State govnorship election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, say im never decide who im go support but wetin important pass na progress of Osun State.

Im tok dis one afta PDP presidential candidate, Senator Bukola Saraki, come visit am for im house for Ile-Ife on Monday.

Omisore say as di two parties (PDP and APC) go enta di same trousers for di rerun of di Osun State govnorship election on Thursday 27 September, im don decide to support whichever of di party wey get di same idea of good governance wey im own party (SDP) get.

Saraki ontop im social media account say im and Omisore gree to work togeda because di two of dem want di same tin. Dat one na good governance for Osun State.

"Over di next 24 hours, we go siddon plan how dis go happun," Saraki tok on Twitter.