Why NUPENG, oil Workers dey para for Chevron?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Chevron na one of di big oil companies wey dey Nigeria

Di Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, don beg oil workers to march brake ofor dia strike on top kwanta wey Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) get wit dia workers.

Di workers of CNL don do I-no-gree waka for Lagos wia dem sama accuse say Chevron use empty promises waste more dan five years of dia lives.

Last Sunday joinbodi of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and di Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), announce say dem go go on strike ontop di mata.

NNPC come reply say make di management of CNL siddon and reason wit dia workers and di mata wey di oil workers joinbodi don bring comot.

NNPC Oga Baru, also beg say make di joinbodi no do anytin wey go affect how tins don dey go wella for di oil industry.

Wetin really happun?

According to di workers wey dey protest, dis recent mata start for 2013, CNL invite dem to apply for job but ask dem to first do training.

Di workers do dis training wit di hope say dey go employ dem afta, but wetin dem see na say, di training no end. From one training to anoda, come reach till today.

To add salt ontop injury, tori come comot say CNL wan end all dis 'training' contract for October 2018 and send dem away.

Di workers claim say out of di 151 of dem wey involve, like 30 na first-class graduates, while di remaining leave big big position for dia former company.

Meanwhile, di NNPC don say make pipo no fear say dis strike go affect supply of petroleum products for some parts of di kontri.

Dem say plenti reserve dey for di kontri to take care of customers.

BBC call to speak with di Oga of Communications for Chevron Nigeria Limited Mr Sola Adebawo, but dem tell us say e no fit tok because e dey meeting.