Dem no support media player for your device Rivers State flood don pursue pipo for communities

Flood for Rukpokwu and Eneka communities for Obio Akpor local goment for Rivers State, south south Nigeria don pursue pipo comot.

Di flood also cover one side of di popular East-West road come make moto dem dey follow one-way.

Authorities for di state say wetin dey cause flood for dat area na because some pipo go build house for wia water suppose follow pass, come block am. Dem say dem go demolish any house wey dem see say dey for wia water dey pass so dat di flood go stop.

Wen BBC Pidgin go Nkpolu Rumuigbo, we see say all di shop for di area don close sake of di flood water wey don enta come stand for di shop.

Desire Ohagbule wey dey sell market for di area, tell BBC Pidgin say before di area no bin dey flood but as pipo come buy land and build on top di drainage wey water bin dey pass, di whole place don block.

For Rumuchorlu community, Prince Harcourt Enyadike wey dey live dia tell BBC Pidgin say di flood palava for di area begin afta dem finish di Eneka-Igwuruta expressway since 2016.

"We notice di flood for 2016. Dat time e dey small but for 2017, di flood come worst, e reach 2 metres," im tok.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria flood 2018: Na di same flood water we dey use cook - Flood victims

Since dem finish dat Eneka-Igwuruta express road, di water don increase as dem no channel di drainage well. If goment fit come check di drainage channel am well, e fit help." Na so im tok.

Many parts of Nigeria dey also suffer from flooding, wey don kill pipo and destroy many houses especially for di north central part of di kontri.