Versace fans dey breathe fire and brimstone afta Michael Kors buy am over

Ogbonge US fashion brand Michael Kors don confirm say dem don buy Versace over with $2.1bn and di move dey pepper fans of Versace for bodi.

Fans don begin bombard di social media accounts of Versace Creative Director Donatella Versace with plenti abeg say make she no sell di brand.

One pesin say dem go even kill diasef if dem continue with di sale. Some of dis fans feel say di quality of Versace go drop now wey Michael Kors don buy am.

if michael kors buys versace i will end it all — 𝔤𝔦𝔫𝔤𝔢𝔯 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔠𝔢 (@MCGAMELIA) September 24, 2018

Donatella don dey run Versace since 1997 wey dem kill her broda Gianni wey start di company 40 years ago. She dey happi about di sale, say e go help Versace "reach im full potential".

Chief executive of Michael Kors, John Idol talk say Donatella go continue to dey in charge of di company creative vision. Idol say Versace na di baba of Italian luxury fashion.

Di new owner get plan to increase di number of Versace stores from 200 to 300. Dem also get plan to double di company turnover to $2bn.