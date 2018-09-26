Dem no support media player for your device Waihiga Mwaura dey very happy say im win di award

One Kenya journalist and TV presenter don win dis year BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Waihiga Mwaura dey present on top Kenya evening news bulletin for Citizen TV.

As part of di prize wey im win, im go spend three month inside di BBC for London and den go back Africa to report tori from dat side.

Di BBC arrange di award to troway salute give Komla Dumor, one presenter for BBC World News, wey just kpai for 2014 wen im be 41-years-old.

Image example Amina Yuguda hails na last year winner

Oga Mwaura na di number four pesin to win di award, after Nancy Kacungira from Uganda first win am for 2015, den Nigerians Didi Akinyelure and Amina Yuguda.

Im be beta journalist wey pipo know well well for Kenya and im dey cover plenti tori from sports to politics.

"Komla Dumor mean plenti tins to me both as journalist and pesin," na wetin im tok.

"If I fit do just 10 or 20% of wetin im do, I feel say I for don do my own for journalism."

"As Africa pesin, I dey proud to get dis kain opportunity to tell di Africa tori to pipo for all over di world."

Im burst di head of di panel wit di way im dey tell tori.

Im passion to dey give Africa beta voice and im investigative journalism style put am ahead of oda pipo wey apply for di award, na wetin di panel tok.