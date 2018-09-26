My right hand policeman bin dey use my name do wuruwuru - Aisha Buhari

Image copyright Aisha Buhari Image example Aisha Buhari dey New York wit her husband

Aisha Buhari, wey be First Lady of Nigeria, say her Aide De Camp Sani Baban-Inna bin dey use her name do magomago and collect moni from pipo.

Dis her ADC wey be Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, dey police hand now. Madam Buhari say her hand no dey inside, say na police wey employ am arrest am.

Tori be say dis Baban-Inna din don collect moni wey reach N2.5 billion from officials and odas wey sabi di First Lady.

"CSP Sani Baban-Inna don be her ADC since 2016 and wey work wit her since den, but e shock Her Excellency to find out say im dey do magomago as investigations don show." Her Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna tok for statement.

Di statement continue say she no ever send any of her staff to collect any favours for her or her pikin dem and say she no go ever do so.

She dey ask anybodi wey Baban-Inna don play wayo, to go collect any of dia tin wey dey im hand. She say she no go ever support dat kain wuruwuru behaviour by any of her staff.