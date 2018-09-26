Image copyright Fornjong Annetta Ngwei

Cameroonian artistic naked model say e mami shock wen e hear say e bi naked artistic model.

"E kombi fotos dem weh an no wear clothes den go nak e tori," e tok.

Nina Mbunwe na one of de few Cameroonian ngondere weh deh di do de kana model weh deh di call'am artistic naked model.

"Na condition make njanga e back bend", Nina tok as e say life no be smile for e wen e bi small pikin.

"From 5-14 years pipo dem bi di bully me. Deh kidnap and nearly (cut ma gizzard) circumcise me for one village for Adamawa region. Ah grow up for separate home and ah no bi even know say ah get mami na afta weh a meet with ma mami", Nina tell BBC News Pidgin.

Her mami bin no support her, but afta dem tok, she give Nina advise today na her number one fan.

"E know weti ah fit do and weti ah no fit do, so e trust me even though e nova ever see how deh di snap me."

Nina say she decide enta dis area for artistic naked model and de reason na for get confidence for e sef.

"Ah bin wan show off de strength we e dey for woman, something weh e new for kontri, and show some pipo weh deh bi inferior say deh fit be who deh wan bi.

"Wen ah decide for become model, a start for check de pipo weh deh for dis line for work and na so ah meet, Ingrid Massama, weh e inspire me. Ah see how e bi bold and de strength for inside e. Den ah say if she fit do dis, why ah no fit express dis fire weh e di burn inside me", Nina tok.

Nina di sale one of e picture for FCFA 200,000 and e customers dem na mostly foreigners, weh deh di buy for put for wall or for go use de picture draw.

Dis artistic model di use kain-kain concepts dem for create e styles dem and all kana tin di inspire e and also bi commercial and runway model.