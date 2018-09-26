US go deport 7000 Ghanaians after diplomatic agreement plus Ghana

Image copyright John Leyba

Ghana Ambassador to United States say dem reach diplomatic understanding plus authorities to deport 7000 Ghanaians from di country.

Earlier dis year di Ghana Ambassador Dr. Baffour Adjei-Bawuah dey inside tag of war plus US over dema plans to deport di 7000 Ghanaians, but rydee he say dem sort di matter out.

He talk journalists for UN General Assembly side lines which happen for in New York say, "all den he dey search be say dem go apply some fairness to, no be say dem go pressure di embassy to allow make US deport some people. Dis be where den we get different opinions on di matter."

For June dis year di US Embassy threaten Ghana say dem go impose visa restrictions of di country sake of di Ghana Embassy no want comply to dema move to deport illegal migrants for US.

But for now Dr. Baffour Adjei-Bawuah say American immigration office get di documentation den information that go allow dem deport persons wey dem bring into United States, so dem no go need confirmation from government.