Image copyright Menzgold

"Business no be thing for di Pope" be di latest catch phrase which dey circulate for social media after CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah post for Instagram in reaction to media reports about en business.

Image copyright Credit:Nana Appiah Mensa/Instagram

Di Instagram post by CEO of Menzgold aka NAM1 make people start dey read meaning into what exactly he dey mean by dis statement.

Menzgold reveal say sake of SEC order earlier dis month to suspend trading as dem no get license, dem no fit pay dema depositors profits on dema investments.

Image copyright Menzgold

This matter create tension for Ghana as investors make worried say dema monies go lock inside.

But SEC come clarify say di suspension no for affect Menzgold dema payment of profits to old clients, SEC en suspension dey stop dem from collecting deposits in exchange for 'gold' from new clients until say dem go resolve di matter.

Rydee di back and forth be say why Menzgold no want pay dema customers when di SEC dey insist dem fit deal plus old customers, but make dem no find new ones.

While people dey talk say NAM1 en Menzgold be 'sakawa' en own comments say business no be for Pope dey raise more questions on di minds of investors, Ghanaians den authorities.