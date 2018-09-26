Menzgold company dey make some pipo heart beat gbimgbimgbim for Ghana

Image copyright Alexander Ryumin

Some pipo blood pressure don go up for Ghana afta di kontri Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) close down Menzgold Ghana Limited.

SEC order di company to suspend dia gold vault marketing operations becos dem go against some administration regulation.

Menzgold Ghana Limited na private company wey dey buy, sell, export and keep gold, silver, diamond and oda precious stone metal through Bullion Banking wey mean say pipo fit convert dia paper currency into gold.

Since di company land for Ghana, many pipo don join, becos fo di dividens wey e dey pay.

Mezgold legal advisor Kwame Akuffo say di regulatory body decision no dey fair.

As things be so Menzgold say dem no go fit pay advance dividend on dia Gold Vault Market Product becos of di temporary suspension by Security and Exchanges Commission.

Tori ontop di company suspension ginger pipo well-well for social media wey make Menzgold trend for twitter.