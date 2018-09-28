Image copyright Covenant Image example Pipo dey usually give Covenant University mouth say dem no dey allow dia students freedom

Covenant University na one of di best university for Nigeria according to "The World University Ranking".

Dem dey rank according to Teaching, Research, Citation, Industry Income and International Outlook.

Three Nigerian universities na im make di list and Covenant University wey be private religious university na one of dem.

Dem follow for over 1200 universities wey dem rank, and dem dey di list wit University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Na for 2012 dem start di school, and to get dis kain accolade no be small sometin. So wetin make dem thick? We tok to some pipo wey graduate from di school to find out.

Di rules for di school

Olu Salako dey work as comedian and content creator

Di rules of Covenant University na wetin don dey make pipo for outside dey shout say e dey highly restrictive but Olu Salako no tink like dat.

E say, "di rules and regulations of di school de connected with how work dey rush students wen dem comot for di school."

Some of di rules na say you must to attend evri school function (weda na class or chapel service) fifteen minutes before di event start, di dress code wey be say na only corporate you fit wear go class, and even di number of classes you must to attend to fit write exams (75% attendance for di whole school).

God factor for di school

Temitope dey work with bank as consultant

Temitope Oshin believe say na di God factor for di university.

Covenant University dey pride im self ontop say e dey built on top Christian mission guidelines plus e dey part of di Living Faith Church.

Madam Oshin tok say, "di Godly foundation wey den dey use work evri for di school na one of di tins wey make di school dey work well as e dey go so."

"Dem dey also teach well, world-class and beta research, beta citation and pipo for abroad dey look di school with beta eye."

Student and dem commitment

Michael na award winning filmmaker

Michael Akinrogunde tink say na through di students with dem commitment to dey beta, na so di school profile dey grow.

Im believe say di students demself get hand plenti for wia di school dey today.

Students get beta internet and di school no dey get interruption by strike or cult activities. Im say e dey easier to focus on wetin cari pesin come, weda na to study or grow business, and di students support for demself no be here.

Standards for di school

Audu Daniel na CEO of one startup wey dem dey call Drivers NG

Audu Daniel Esthekpaobo tink say na di standards wey di school don set for demself.

According to am, "I tink say Covenant University make sense because of di standard wey di students and faculty dey produce work wey dem dey do."

Covenant University score di highest for Nigeria for research section and for teaching of di 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.