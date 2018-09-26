Image copyright Alamy Image example Monkeypox virus no harsh like smallpox but e fit still kill pesin wey get am

One healthcare worker for north England don become di number three pesin to catch monkeypox virus inside di kontri afta one Nigeria bin first cari di disease enta di kontri.

Public Health England (PHE) tok say di health worker catch di sickness wey no too common afta im go treat patient wey get di disease for bodi inside Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Nick Phin for PHE National Infection Service tok say, "Dis healthcare worker dey treat di patient before test show say e get monkeypox."

Phin still tok say, "We don put dis pesin for separate corner inside hospital and we dey take serious care to make sure say we trace all contacts."

Im add put say, "We don dey torchlight pipo for di past 21 days wey fit get connection wit any pesin wey get di sickness so dat we fit sharperly handle di mata".

Dem don begin dey treat di third case for one specialist unit inside Royal Victoria Infirmary for Newcastle, north east England.

Monkeypox na viral infection wey no popular and e no dey spread from pesin to pesin.

Di virus dey like smallpox, wey dem don pursue patapata for 1980.

Even though monkeypox no dey harsh like smallpox because most pipo wey catch am dey recover afta few weeks but sometimes e fit kill di pesin wey get am.

Image copyright BLACKPOOL TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST Image example Di third pesin to catch monkeypox for UK bin dey care for patient inside Blackpool

For beginning of September, health officials say dem find two pipo for Britain wey get monkeypox afta pesin travel come from Nigeria and dis na di first ever case of monkeypox inside Britain.

Oga Phin for PHE don tok before say monkeypox virus fit spread for Nigeria afta plenti outbreak happun for 2017, and dis fit affect travellers wey dey return back to Britain.