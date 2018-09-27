Elections Cameroon say e no stop voter for use phone for polling station

Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO Image example Cameroon go vote for president on October 7

Elections Cameroon - ELECAM de organ weh e di manage elections don deny de kongasa say voters no go use dia phone for polling station.

ELECAM Director, Erik Essousse don say election law no di stop voters for use dia phone for polling stations.

ELECAM reaction komot afta weh some foto with telephone weh deh mark x ontop di circulate for ELECAM regional centre e Facebook account.

Den wen newspapers and pipo damn de message, e vanish from ELECAM regional centre e page.

Before ELECAM say na lie say make voter no use telephone for polling station, one presidential candidate for PURS party, Serge Espoire Matomba bin don komot release condemn de decision.

Even main opposition, Social Democratic Party, SDF, member for parliament bin don Jean Michel Nintcheu bin announce say e go organise protest for condemn de decision.

Hon. Nintcheu bin don tok say na way for tief results for election.

Cameroon di elect president for number 7 day for October and na around 6.7 million kontri pipo register for vote out of about 22 million population.