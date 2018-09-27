Image copyright Covenant Image example Covenant University na one of di private schools for Nigeria wey dey owned by churches

No Nigerian University follow for di top 500 for di world, according to di 2019 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Dem compare data from more than 1,250 universities, and areas dem check na teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Covenant University, University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria Nsukka, all fall between di 600-800 category.

Covenant University na private Pentecostal Christian University, wey don dey operate since 2002 for Ota, Nigeria.

Image copyright Covenant Image example Pipo dey usually give Covenant University mouth say dem no dey allow dia students freedom

Di University of Ghana fall between di 800-1000 category for di ranking.

Di organisers say dia calculation for di 2019 ranking na ogbonge firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), check am wella to make sure say everitin work well.

Dis year list of di best universities for di world na University of Oxford and di University of Cambridge be one and two for di second year in a row. You fit see di full rankings for here.

Di University of Capetown for South Africa na di highest ranked Africa university for 156 for di world.