Image copyright Reuters Image example Akufo-Addo address UN General Assembly on Wednesday

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo defend Chinese investment for Africa during en speech for 73rd UN General Assembly.

He describe China as di new avenue wey Africans go fit take address dema infrastructure deficit for di continent top.

However he advise fellow African countries say make dem learn from China en past problems plus "Western Railways imperialism" as dem dey enter development deals plus di East Asian nation.

"E be obvious say di development process we dey on for chaw decades now no dey work…we for address wanna infrastructural deficit. Di traditional methods no dey provide di answer, we dey look for new ways we go take solve am" Nana Akufo-Addo talk for en speech inside.

Dis year chaw African countries visit China for development partnerships, something which some people criticise say e no good.

President Akufo-Addo admit say no be say dem forget di concern wey people dey express about di possibility say di African continent fit suffer recolonization by a new power.