Wanda Thursday for Buea as residents suspect say na army kill seven pipo

Image copyright STRINGER Image example Many residents don pack comot di area

Buea for Southwest Cameroon wakeup na with craiy as deh kill seven pipo for, Ikundi street for Babuti quarter.

Residents suspect say na army kill de pipo, old man weh deh identify e as retired army man and some boys dem, mostly Muslims shoot dem.

Some say deh bin di play jambo odas say na mbanga deh bi di smoke, but dey bi na for wusai Muslims deh di drink tea.

Dis shooting happen two days afta deh say army shoot two boys for Buea.

BBC News Pidgin call di army spokes person to confirm di tori, but e no pick e call.

E nova tay as pipo bi di run from Buea and Bamenda laik honey bee and with dia cargo for weh governor, Okalia Bilia say deh go do everytin for dia security.

For Northwest region na gunshot and engine saw sound worry villagers dia ears de whole night.

For Ndop deh suspect say 'separatist force' kill two paramilitary officer and na so pipo di live inside fear for de two regions.

Afta 'separatist forces' break prisons and about 70 prisoners run deh suspect say army kam put fire for houses for Wum.

As ruling party CPDM wan launch campaign today for Manyu, unknown gunmen don kidnap four party mimbas.

De situation bad sotei Canada and Austria don warn dia kontri pipo make deh no put foot for two regions dem.