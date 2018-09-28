Image copyright Ashe Kelly

Pastor Fred Bright Azongwa bin fool, Ashu Kelly send e for Koweit di take e salary for Cameroon for about one year until luck smile for e good Samaritan pay e flight back.

"A run from dat house with only night gown, because if deh report you for police, e mean say go rotten for prison,", tori how e manage kam back from Koweit.

Na pastor for some of dis new churches dem, Fred Bright fool Ashu say work dey for Koweit weh deh go pay e FCFA 200,000, as na church man e fall for e trap.

Afta two months for April 2015 Ashu enta koweit, den trouble start as ah reach, deh seize e passport and instead send e for one family laik baby sitter instead for sale for supermarket as pastor bi tok.

For de first hause de massa bi di take drugs take drugs e beat e woman, e for start bleed. Wen ah try beg e say make e take de woman go hospital e beat me.

E tell de woman weti happen, de massa vex beat e and even wan rape, and na so e komot for dat house.

For de family weh Ashu say e be bi na real slave, clean eight storey building, wash, cook, iron clothes for 23 pipo. Ah no fit chop until 1:00am weh di pipo di sleep. Na even remaining chop ah di chop, ah no fit rest.

Den de grand pikin weh na boy for dat house try for rape Ashu, dey fight hot iron burn e for neck. Den massa for anoda relation wan rape yi too.

"Ah tell de woman, e say why ah go sleep with de husband, na so de massa wan go report me for police ah run".

Ashu fain e sef for one place weh e bi laik camp for Africans, about 5000 of dem, e saty with one clothes for e skin for one and half moon.

Luck smile for yi wen Canadian charity, 'man and e woman' kam visit de place afta helep send Ashu and oda girls dem back for dia kontris.

Image copyright Ashu Kelly

For about one year weh Ashu bi for Koweit na pastor bi di take e moni for Cameroon, and since weh e kam back for January 2017, e nova see de pastor till today.

"Ma prayer na say make ah see dat pastor with one day again".

Ashu weh e wan write e tori say, "If ah see any girl weh e wan go koweit ah go slap de person before ah explain how life dey for dia".

Just now goment di arrange for bring back 12 girls dem, as one craiy say de wan kam back put video how deh di suffer for Facebook.

Any man fit get greener pastures where-ever de pesin bi, since ah kam back with weti dey ma head, a don realize say ah fit get greener pastures hia".