President Buhari meet Akufo-Addo over attacks on Nigerian traders for Ghana

Image copyright Nigeria Presidency/Twitter Image example Nigeria President Muhammadu and im 5 and 6, Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Muhammadu Buhari den President Nana Akufo-Addo meet over di attacks on Nigerian traders for Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo who meet plus President Buhari Thursday for New York on di sidelines of ongoing United Nations General Assembly assure Buhari say Ghana dey take care of di matter.

According to di Ghanaian leader, dem no sheda target Nigerians, di matter really be about complying plus rules which dey guide trading for di country.

"I meet plus different groups, dem reassure me say dem no get agenda to send people away. Just say dem for regularize dema positions according to di trading laws of di country," President Akufo-Addo talk Buhari.

He again talk say Minister of Trade den Industry for Ghana, Alan Kyeremateng issue press statement on di matter, dey ask traders den business owners especially from di international community make dem regularize dema operations according to di laws of Ghana.