Nigerian Air force jet wey dey do Independence Day rehearsal don crash for Abuja
One Nigerian fighter jet don crash for di capital Abuja.
Ibikunle Daramola wey be Director of Air Force Public Relations and Information wey confam di tori, say na two Nigerian Air Force aircraft wey bin dey do rehearsals for di 58th Independence Day Celebrations dey involved.
Nigerian Air Force bin don announce before, say dia aircraft dey do practice for Abuja ahead of di Independence Day celebrations.
