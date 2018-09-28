Nigerian Air force jet wey dey do Independence Day rehearsal don crash for Abuja

Image copyright Nigerian Airforce

One Nigerian fighter jet don crash for di capital Abuja.

Ibikunle Daramola wey be Director of Air Force Public Relations and Information wey confam di tori, say na two Nigerian Air Force aircraft wey bin dey do rehearsals for di 58th Independence Day Celebrations dey involved.

Nigerian Air Force bin don announce before, say dia aircraft dey do practice for Abuja ahead of di Independence Day celebrations.

Skip Twitter post by @NigAirForce NAF will carry out aerial display as part of Nigeria’s 58th Anniversary Celebration. Hence, NAF aircraft would be flying at low level within Abuja during the rehearsals from now till 2 Oct 2018. Members of the public are advised not to panic but go about their normal businesses. pic.twitter.com/WQMtPDJDqm — Nigerian Air Force (@NigAirForce) September 17, 2018

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.