Image copyright Twitter/@IsiakaAdeleke1 Image example Senator Ademola Adeleke

Osun state People's Democratic Party (PDP) govnorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke don tok say "dem temporarily tiff" di election wey happun for di state.

Senator Adeleke tell tori pipo for press conference say di party go use all di tins wey dey for law to collect back wetin dem lose as dem go join bodi against electoral oppression.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday bin announce say na Gboyega Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress (APC) win di Osun state govnorship election.

INEC say Sen. Adeleke lose by 482 votes afta im score 255,023 votes wey no reach Oyetola 255,505 votes afta dem do rerun election for Thursday.

Di PDP candidate say na dark time for di state as tori comot say dem wunjure and killi killi im supporters.

Nigeria Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki also tok for social media say di party go begin court case to collect di "sacred mandate of di pipo of Osun".