Mama Taraba, Buhari Minister for Women Affairs don vex say she no work again
Nigeria Women Affairs Minister, Aisha Alhassan don resign comot from office and resign as member of All progressives Congress (APC) party.
President Muhammadu Buhari bin appoint Madam Alhassan, wey pipo dey call Mama Taraba, for 2015.
For di letter wey she write go give president Buhari on September 29, Mama Taraba complain say APC national working committee no give her any beta reason why dem disqualify her not to contest for 2019 govnorship election inside Taraba State.
Madam Alhassan claim say dis na big injustice against her afta she don buy di form finish and don be loyal member of di party since 2014.
She say sake of dis ojoro wey dem do her, she decide to resign as e be say since dem say she nor qualify to contest, then she no still qualify to remain as APC member and as minister.
Dis resign dey come afta APC screen her comot not to join those wey wan contest dia party govnorship primaries wey dem wan do September 30.
E get one time wey pipo surprise for Mama Taraba as she tok for public say she dey loyal to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.