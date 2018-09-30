Image copyright Getty Images Image example APC primaries: wetin dey happun for different state

Nigeria ruling All Progressives party don begin dia Govnorship primaries election for some states today but different report dey fly come about how e dey waka.

Kano State

Drama dey for APC secretariat inside Kano as members dey hustle to enta inside for posting to 473 wards for primaries. Report say dem don dey carri voting materials go different various wards.

Image example Report say dem don dey carri voting materials go different various wards for Kano.

Enugu State

Reports of infiltration dey happun for Enugu accreditation centre. Tori be say dem catch some pipo wit fake tags and send dem out of di venue

Image example Tori from Enugu say dem catch some pipo wit fake tags and send dem out of di venue

Kwara State

Report wey dey come from Kwara say dem don postpone di APC primaries for yonda.

Ogun State

For Ogun state tins no too pure dia. Tori be say rumour dey spread upandan about candidate wey drop out o, or di one wey still dey contest.