Image example Di govnor strong mouth tok wen im face tori pipo on Sunday

Lagos State govnor for south west Nigeria, Akinwunmi Ambode say im no dey step down for anybodi for Monday primaries of im party, di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Di govnor tok dis wan wen im tok to tori pipo for World Press Conference on Sunday.

Though im no mention anybodi name, di govnor tok say di pesin wey dey everibodi lips say dem wan use replace am, no qualify for di position.

"I no go stand hia den our party go bring pesin wey opposition go defeat," im tok.