Image copyright Getty Images Image example October 1 na national public holiday for Nigeria

Di first day of di month of October, 1960 na di day wey many Nigerians remember say dia kontri gain independence from white man rule of Britain but some oda places and pipo sef get reason not to forget 1 October.

For Nigeria, every independence day must go hand in hand with official celebration wey di goment dey organise for Abuja, di capital city.

Even Google, big internet search company follow di kontri celebrate today with one tin wey dem put for dia homepage. But e be like na only pipo wey dey Nigeria go fit see am.

Image copyright Google Image example Google put foto of zuma rock wey dey Abuja for dia website to take follow jolly with Nigeria independence day

1 October, 2010

For 2010, 12 pipo die and 17 injure when two motor wey dey carri bombs enter crowd of pipo wey dey celebrate di fiftieth anniversary (golden jubilee) of di kontri independence for di capital.

Henry Okah na one of di men wey authorities accuse say organise di attack, and im don already enter police net for South Africa. One federal high court for Abuja later sentence di oda two Charles Okah (Henry brother) and Obi Nwabueze to life in prison.

1 October, 1975

Before mp3 player, ipod and mobile phone wey fit play music wey you don load inside am, for pesin to cari music around, you go use wetin dem dey call Compact Disc or CD.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Thriller in Manila na di third and final boxing match between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier

CD dey round and e dey shine for one side - di side wey di music dey inside. Dat time di sound wey dey come out of CD beta pass wetin dey before wey be cassette.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali beat Joe Frazier for di round 14 for inside match for Manila, Philippines. Dis na match wey dem give di name 'Thrilla in Manila' and na di fight wey many believe say na one of di greatest boxing match for history.

1 October 1961

For Cameroon dem dey call dis day Unification Day because e mark di anniversary of independence of di British Southern Cameroon from di United Kingdom and join join with French Cameroun.