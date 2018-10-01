APC primaries: Nigeria ruling party don cancel primaries for Lagos and oda states
All Progressive Congress Party (APC) don cancel di governorship primaries wey dem suppose do today for three states and even change di way di voting go be for two of di states.
Di three states wey di tin affect na Lagos for southwest, Enugu for south-east and Adamawa for north-east.
Di National Working Committee (NWC) of di ruling APC na im do dis new arrangement.Wetin come as surprise na di part of di announcement wey say di way dem go do di primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states don change from indirect to direct primaries.Wetin be di new dates?Lagos Governorship Primaries - Tuesday, October 2, 2018
Enugu and Adamawa Direct governorship Primaries - Thursday, October 4, 2018