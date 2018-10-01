Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerians all ova di world dey celebrate independence day today 1 October.

E don reach 58 years since Britain, wey bin dey colonize di kontri, hand ova give local politicians make dem dey run tins by diasef.

For speech wey im use sama message give kontri pipo, President Muhammadu Buhari, say tins don change from how e be before.

E tok say corrupt pipo no get chance to tiff money as dem dey do before.

"Kona-kona oil deals and contracts wey pipo no dey see don turn to past tense."

See as Nigerians dey use Pidgin sing dia national anthem?

Mr Buhari use di opportunity to chook mouth for how im goment dey work to make economy beta.

E say dem don tanda system wey go allow local and foreign business pipo to put money for di kontri.

APC primaries: see how Ambode and Sanwo-Olu take drag diaself

Nigeria vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, for one Sunday service for National Christian Centre for Abuja, tok say pipo suppose praise God say e allow Nigerians to witness anoda anniversary of di kontri.

E say dis 58 years independence na new beginning of peace and prosperity.

But di kontri dey face serious political brouhaha as different parties dey do primaries for 2019 general election.

Di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) do dia own on Sunday 30 September but tins no pure.

Tori wey land be say kasala and postponement happun for some states like Lagos and Imo.