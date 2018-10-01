Top Pastor declare 72-hour fasting and prayers give Ghana against national economic crisis

Image copyright Action Chapel International/Facebook

Founder den General Overseer for Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams declare 72-hour fasting den prayers against national economic crisis for Ghana.

Di fasting which he declare say go start Monday October 1, 2018, according to Duncan-Williams for focus on God en divine intervention give Ghana which dey inside crisis.

He talk en church members say dis prayer be very necessary sake of di nation dey enter some economic crisis wey do best way dem go fit resolve am go be through fasting den prayers.

I dey proclaim by di voice of di blood of Jesus dis 72-hour fast from Monday…make heaven intervene in di affairs of dis country den overturn di suffering den di hardship den difficulties den crisis we dey face as a nation den people…." Duncan-Williams declare.

According to am, fasting be very powerful tool wey national leaders who dey God in days den times of national crisis.

In 2014, Duncan-Williams command di Ghana cedi make e rise after di local currency start dey depreciate against foreign currencies like di dollar. Some menerz describe en prayers as comic relief at di time.