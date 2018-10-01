Image copyright Tonye Cole/Magnus Abe/Facebook

Two candidates wey wan contest governorship election for Rivers state, south-south Nigeria, don win primary election at di same time...inside di same party.

Senator Magnus Ngei Abe and Tonye Dele Cole dey face each oda to represent dia party, di All Progressives Congress (APC), for next year general election.

But afta di primary wey happun for Port Harcourt di state capital, confusion full ground afta di two land as dia party candidate.

Image example Pipo wey dey vote for di indirect primaries for Igboukwu field D/Line

Wetin dey cause dis kain confusion?

Tori be say di APC faction wey Peter Odike dey lead bin use di direct primaries for all di wards across di state.

But di faction wey Ojukaye Flag Amachree dey lead use indirect primaries wey delegates from di wards bin vote.

Image example National working committee member plus INEC Staff as dem dey sort di votes

Members of di national working committee wey Jaafar Lawal Isa lead and INEC Staff na im dey ground to conduct di primaries for Igboukwu field D/Line Port Harcourt.

Di Ojukaye faction declare Tonye Dele Cole as di winner while di returning officer of di direct primaries declare Magnus Abe winner.

Dem no support media player for your device APC primaries: see how Ambode and Sanwo-Olu take drag diaself

Meanwhile, one of di aspirants, Dumo Lulu Briggs, bin don say make dem postpone di governorship primaries.

Mr Lulu-Briggs bin allege say di leader of di party and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, and oda state leaders for di party don hijack di process to favour di aspirant wey dem prefer wey be Tonye Cole.

Im accuse dem say dem no allow am see di delegate list or know di process wey dem go use get di delegates come say make di leaders for di party intervene before dem go carry di mata go court.

Lulu-Briggs accuse di state leadership say dem just select delegates for di primaries say im no know di venue wia di primaries hold.

Dumo Lulu Briggs bin no dey for di primaries for Igboukwu field but Tonye Dele Cole bin dey dia.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria Independence Day: You fit use Pidgin sing national anthem?

But Rivers state APC tok-tok pesin, Chris Finebone, say evri tin wey dem do dey according to di party constitution.

"Delegates no be sometin we dey choose anyhow or who we like or no like. Na di party constitution na im dey guide evritin wey we do. If anytin no dey clear, na to check wetin di constitution provide."

Im say e no dey true say dem no tell party leaders di venue of di primaries as na duty of di party local goment chairmen dem to tell dia pipo and protect dia pipo from vote buying and to make sure nobody plant anytin wey go bring palava.

Image example Dr Dawari George as im dey vote for di primaries

Finebone come add say dia hope na say Lulu Briggs no go go court because im na strong party member wey dem respect and wey don contribute to build di party as odas too do and dem appreciate am.