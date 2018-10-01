Monday 1 October 2018 mark 58 years wey Nigeria end Britain colonial rule.

If you no too sabi anytin about Nigeria and you dey reason how you fit get more informate about di West African kontri, e get books wey Nigerians write wey you fit use learn di kontri history sharp-sharp.

See 6 books wey wetin happun for di kontri before ginger writers to put ink on top paper.

Half Of A Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche

For many young pipo wey dem dey call 'millenials, Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche novel, Half Of A Yellow Sun, na di first time wey dem follow inside wetin happun for Nigeria civil war and Biafra.

How to be a Nigerian by Peter Enahoro

From title sef, you go understand. Writer Peter Enahoro use correct words and joke to show pipo who Nigerians be and dem dey behave for different situation.

A Platter of Gold by Olasupo Shashore

A Platter of Gold na tori of how, di Nigeria wey pipo dey see today so, take happun. Di book also chook eye inside history of di kontri during colonial era, before Nigeria arrange independence.

The Trouble with Nigeria by Chinua Achebe

Na 1983 dem publish The Trouble with Nigeria and di novel raise serious kweshon about leadership. Chinua Achebe use direct technique to write di issues wey dey dat time, like tribalism, patriotism and corruption - somtin wey still full ground today.

There Was A Country by Chinua Achebe

Dis ogbonge tori torchlight how Nigeria take become wetin e be now, di experience of civil war and di tins wey e cause. Achebe use am write about im own experience inside di war and how e reason wetin di war bring come.

The Complete Nigerian by Peter Enahoro

Dis novel torchlight di tins wey make Nigerian men and women different from oda pipo.