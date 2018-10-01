Image copyright Getty Images

Nigerian musician Ayodeji Balogun AKA Wizkid tear rubber two songs wey im title 'Fever' and 'Master Groove' as Nigeria dey celebrate 58 years independence on 1 October.

Although Wizkid don dey for many hit songs since di beginning of di year, e no get many songs wey na only him dey inside.

neva release any song wey only im sing and now im don do according to di promise wey im bin don give im fans and dash dem two songs to use jolli for di independence.

But Nigerians for social media don begin dey rate how dem see di songs. While some pipo dey yan di song na really 'Fever', odas get anoda tin to talk.

'Fever', na mid-tempo track, wey Blaq Jerzee produce while 'Master Groove', na song wey Phantom produce.