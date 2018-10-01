Image copyright Unijos Image example Di University of Jos dey for di main town of di Plateau State capital

Tension still dey ground around di University of Jos area for Plateau State, north central Nigeria.

One student for di University tell BBC say dem still dey hear gunshots outside of di school gate, and many parents don rush come di school to cari dia pikin.

Di student say na on Sunday pipo wey dress like say dem be soldiers enta di school come dey shoot students den kill one 300 level student.

Di student wey follow BBC tok wey say make we no mention her name, say di university neva give students instruction, so di ones wey still dey school, dey inside dia hostel.

Di Police PRO for Plateau State, Terna Tyopev say e no get anytin to tok on top di mata wen BBC Pidgin call am.

Kasala don dey happun for Plateau tey tey as na one of di places for Nigeria wia farmers and herdsmen dey kwanta. Do-me-I-do-you too dey happun for di state, and on September 28, Govnor Samuel Lalong order dusk-to-dawn curfew for di capital Jos, afta fight fight wey kill pipo.