Bread wey dem garnish wit cockroach don land dinning table

Image copyright FURG Image example Di researchers tok say di taste of di bread no diiferent like dat to regular bread.

Di bread wey dey for di picture for up na cockroach dem use garnish am. Well, di flour, na cockroach flour.

Na Brazillian food engineer make dis one to handle di wahala of food shortage even as animal protein go reduce for front because of di population of di world and how e dey grow.

Sharp-Sharp Increase

United Nations don tok say na around 9.7 billion pipo go dey waka for planet earth by 2050.

Dem don also advise say make human beings start to dey chop insect, as dem dey rich in protein, dem boku for world and dem cheap die.

Image copyright FURG Image example Dis bread dey only use ten percent of di insect flour

Make e for no loss, no be just from road dem dey find di cockroach wey dem dey transform to flour oh. Sabi pipo for Brazil dey use wetin dem call lobster roach, wey from north Africa land.

Normally dem dey use dis kain cockroach take feed pet spiders and lizards.

Di tin wey beta about dis lobster roach na say dem dey quick reproduce even afta dem catch dem.

Dem get 50% more protein dan wetin red meat dey give and dem don dey for earth for millions of years wit say dem adapt to any environment.

Dis na wetin food engineer for di Federal University of Rio Grande, Andressa Jantzen explain say, "e be like say na beta tin dey dia bodi as dem pass evolution no even boda change to fit master di world wey dem dey."

Andressa tok say if you drop wheat bread and dia cockroach bread, you fit no see di difference between dem because dem don test am.

However, wen pipo chop am, some say e get peanut taste.

Professor of nutrition, Enio Viera na oga and sabi pesin for study on how human beings dey chop insects.

E say dem suppose even add cricket, wasp, ants butterfly, silkworm even scorpion join wetin we dey chop.

E say e even dey beta for di environment dan wetin we dey chop now.

Image copyright FURG Image example One kilogram of di cockroach dewy cost $51

Already, according to wetin UN, about 2 billion pipo for world dey add insect for wetin dem dey chop.

Andressa and di team dey currently work on how dem go use insect make cake, cereal, and even oil.

Di insect market currently dey grow wella as for Spain, one supermarket chain dey sell snacks wey dem use cricket make. And for UK, one food service dey deliver roasted grasshoppers plus buffalo worms.

Research firm, Global Market Insights don tok say ova di next five years, di market for insects wey dem dey chop go pass $700 million.

So, you go fit chop roach loaf?