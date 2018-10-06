Amnesty say next president get for fix Anglophone crisis, weti de candidates sef di tok?

Image copyright Other

Amnesty International say de next president get for solve de katakata for Anglophone regions but candidates get idea too how de wan solve de problem wen deh become president.

For Amnesty all man weh e get hand for de human right abuses get for answer before deh go fit solve de crisis.

Maurice Kamto (CRM)

"Ah go first visit Northwest and Southwest wen ah win, take message for peace for dem, build confidence with dem, make deh feel say deh bi Cameroonians, not second class citizens, wipe dia tears, helep dem for build villages and hauses weh de don burn to ashes.

Bring back deh wan dem for forest, refugees camps for Nigeria, organise inclusive dialogue with all population.

Ma choice na regionalism with special status for Anglophone regions,for take into consideration dia historical background. If inclusive dialogue say na federalism den ah go go with de pipo".

Cabral Libii (Universe)

Image copyright ALPHONSE POUNGOUE Image example E be di youngest presido candidate for di election

"Na shiddon tok bi de real tin, but before dat one we get for change goment. 40 percent for de solution na for change president, dialogue with all de actors, even de wan dem weh deh dey for prison we go discuss with dem.

Ma choice regionalism because we fit achieve de same objective even if we no put some institutions ontop odas. Anoda solution na for komot for trap for English and French teach national language for pikin dem".

Akere Muna (PFD)

Image copyright YOUTUBE/AKERE MUNA Image example Muna no dey popular as politician but dem sabi am for im lawyer work

"We go build house weh deh burn'am, bring back refugees, make pikin dem go back for school. All man go kam back we shiddon tok with everybody, how we fit build kontri. Deh pipo weh deh di call secessionists na because deh no give dem option. Ah bi for federal state weh deh don try and test'am".

Osih Joshua SDF

Image copyright NFOR NCHANJI HANSON Image example Simon Nchinda Forbi and Joshua Osih

"We get for shiddon for table get solution for solve de problem na for Change president. Na for readdress for for state and na Cameroonians go decide, na federalism, putam for new constitution pawa for pipo".

Serge Espoir Matomba (PURS)

"Ah go call my brodas for SW and NW and call de wan dem out of de kontri discuss for get solution for take, believe in what we fit do togeda. Call all dose we get arm to put de arms for shiddon tok".

Paul Biya, (CPDM)

Image copyright AFP

E say e priority na peace, e go solve de problems dem for de pipo for Northwest and Southwest regions. But wen e go Maroua last week e say e go use strong hand and dialogue.

Franklin Afanwi Ndifor ( CNCM)

"If na me bin bi president ah for don solve de Anglophone problem since, go meet deh pipo weh deh di fight tok with dem make dem put down dia guns".

Odas laik Ndam Nyoja,UDC, Garga Haman Aji, ADD and also wan peace but deh nova tok how de go solve de crisis.