Anglophone crisis: Secessionist still march, put flag even with no waka order
Some secessionists for Cameroon Anglophone regions march, fly flag for up even as governor for Northwest, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique bin order say deh no wan see four pipo togeda for one place,
For place laik Boyo division na so de young pipo dem hold blue and white flag march, Bafut put flag for up, even for Guzang for Batibo, den March pass for Ndu.
Fotos too dey for refugees dem for Okoja for Cross River for Nigeria as deh di celebrate and for oda areas na fight between goment forces and secessionist.
- Top UN adviser dey call for Cameroon investigation
- Cameroon Anglophone crisis: Bloody Tuesday for Bamenda
Serious shooting be bi for Tatum and Kumbo for Northwest region but e nova be clear if pipo die.
De secessionists say deh restore dia independence last year wen deh take peace branch komot march for October 1, 2017.
Na since dis taim weh Anglophone crisis weh e start for 2016 turn small for fight and just now de population di suffer pass.
History na say for dis day for 1961, Southern Cameroon bin join dia brodas for French Cameroon and for North, deh join Nigeria.