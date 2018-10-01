Image copyright REINNIER KAZE

Some secessionists for Cameroon Anglophone regions march, fly flag for up even as governor for Northwest, Adolphe Lele L'Afrique bin order say deh no wan see four pipo togeda for one place,

For place laik Boyo division na so de young pipo dem hold blue and white flag march, Bafut put flag for up, even for Guzang for Batibo, den March pass for Ndu.

Fotos too dey for refugees dem for Okoja for Cross River for Nigeria as deh di celebrate and for oda areas na fight between goment forces and secessionist.

Serious shooting be bi for Tatum and Kumbo for Northwest region but e nova be clear if pipo die.

Skip Twitter post by @Mimimefo237 Military engaged fierce battle with pro independence fighters in Mbveh-Tobin squares in Kumbo Bui Division NWR.

A source said several soldiers are feared dead though we are yet to verify the exact number of casualties.

Locals have escaped into bushes. — Mimi237 (@Mimimefo237) October 1, 2018

De secessionists say deh restore dia independence last year wen deh take peace branch komot march for October 1, 2017.

Na since dis taim weh Anglophone crisis weh e start for 2016 turn small for fight and just now de population di suffer pass.

History na say for dis day for 1961, Southern Cameroon bin join dia brodas for French Cameroon and for North, deh join Nigeria.