Image example Oga Dieng said dem need siddon yarn how to end di Cameroon crisis

UN special adviser, Adama Dieng wey dey fight against kill-kill don call for sharp-sharp investigate on top di killings wey dey happun for di English speaking parts of Cameroon.

Dieng say di kain tins wey pipo dey commit for di kontri dey "concerning" and say both sides of di fight-fight go need siddon, yarn how dem go take end am.

"Di crimes wey di two parties don commit need beta investigation and di pipo wey commit di crimes go need face justice to show say nobodi dey above law and all Cameroonians dey equal," im tok.

Di groups wey dey ginger for di independence of di region wey dem dey call Ambazonia, don dey attack goment forces and dem too dey fight di Ambazonia group back but pipo dey tok say di goment own too much.

Wetin dey cause di fight na complain from di South-West and North-West region say di French-speaking region wey be di majority no dey treat dem as equal.

Dem say dem dey force dem to use French for schools and courts.

Both sides don face accuse of kidnapping, kill-kill and burning of villages.

"My worry be say many pipo still dey die, so far e don pass 400 pipo. We don see crimes wey mouth no fit tok. We need political tok-tok and justice too," Dieng tok.

Cameroon go do presidential elections for October 7. "Na true say pesin no fit say fight-fight no go happun at all but for di first time, tins dey under control," Dieng tok.

E neva too tey wen BBC do investigative report wey explain how Cameroonian soldiers take blindfold two women and pikins come shoot dem plenti times.

Di goment don arrest some of di soldiers wey dem show for di video even though say dem bin deny di video before afta e don spread well-well for social media.