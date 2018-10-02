APC primaries 2018: Ambode and Sanwo-Olu dey drag am for Lagos

Image example APC govnorship aspirant Babajide Sanwoolu carri up im id card show pipo as primaries begin

Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party don start dia primary election for govnorship candidates for Lagos.

For Lagos, na two candidates dey contest di party primary afta di third pesin, Dr. Femi Hamzat waka comot.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu and current Lagos state govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode go battle diasef and di prize na Lagos, di heavyweight state for di kontri.

Image example APC voters don ready for Ikeja Ward C, poling unit 003

Lagos state: Govnor Ambode dey look im back

Image example Voting don begin for Epe wia Akinwumnmi Ambode supporters full

Since 1999, evri govnor for Lagos don serve two-two term, but dis time dat one fit change as di tori wey full ground be say di govnor and leader of di party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu no dey see eye to eye.

Govnor Ambode don tok say e no true im and Tinubu, wey tori pipo don report say dey support Sanwo-Olu, get any kwanta.

But as 36 out of di 40 lawmakers for di state House of Assembly don support Mr Sanwo-Olu as dia captain, Ambode fit face relegation true true.

As e dey happun - Lagos APC Govnorship Primaries

- Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu go vote for St. Stephen's primary school, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island.

- Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode go vote for Recreational Centre for Epe.

Image example Di material wey dem print di id card ontop be like cardboard, no be plastic

Party ID cards don ready but na for voting centre dem go distribute am.

One APC member tell BBC reporter say officials dey give members wey no support 'dia candidate' problems - dem go say dem no fit find dia card.