Melania Trump Africa trip: How Ghanaians dey see di US First Lady

American first lady, Melania Trump don land for Ghana today to begin her visit to four African kontris dis week for di first time.

Reuters tori pesin tweet foto and video of wen di first lady for America take land and di correct welcome wey dem give her for Airport.

Di US first lady dey use di trip to promote her 'Be Best Campaign, wey she launch for May 2018 to help di youth and preach against cyber bullying plus drug use inside Africa.

Ghana pipo dey tok dia mind how dem see di kain pesin Mrs Trump be.