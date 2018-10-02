Image copyright Getty Images

Miyetti Allah don tok say no be Fulani herdsmen attack University of Jos, for Plateau state for north central Nigeria.

Tori be say one law student die afta gunmen attack di school last week.

State commissioner of police, Undie Adie, confam say two oda pipo injure for di attack.

But di state goment still no sure who kill di student.

Goment tok-tok pesin, Yakubu Datti, say at di moment dem neva fit tell who shoot di 300 level law student, Kums Sshadrack Fenan and dat di goment dey try ensure say di student dey safe.

Mohammadu Nuru, di state chairman of Miyetti Allah, tell BBC Pidgin say Fulani pipo no dey live for di area wey di fight happun and dem no get hand at all for di gbege.

E tok say di fight na between criminal gang for di area and dat wen security pipo bin go dia to to chook eye for di mata, di bad gang attack dem.

"I dey beg make anyone no drag Fulani herdsmen name join body wit di attack for University of Jos. Pipo just di fabricate lie -lie on top Fulani pipo to give dem bad name."

Pipo bin post for social media last week say herdsmen attack one area and military come jam youths dem afta.

Mr Nuru community leaders don warn all Fulani pipo make dem no enta town to even come buy anytin, to prevent any attack.

Meanwhile, some student tell BBC News say dem still dey hear gun shots but di police authority say dem don increase security for di school so students dey safe.

Oga Adie say one of di student wey dem carry go hospital don go back to im house and dem dey hope say di second one go soon join.